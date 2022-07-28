Senate Bill Aims to Update Federal Tech Contracting Procedures

A bill introduced in the Senate would require the Office of Management and Budget to coordinate with federal acquisition professionals to identify strategies that can help simplify how agencies buy commercial technology and address barriers to entry that exists within the government contracting space.

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, jointly sponsored the AGILE Procurement Act as agencies are increasingly investing in new platforms such as cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, the Senate Homeland Security said Thursday.

The bipartisan legislation would expand a pilot Department of Defense incentive program for 100 percent employee-owned contractors for governmentwide implementation.

Under the bill, OMB and the General Services Administration must also collaborate to offer acquisition training that will center around information and communications technology.

The bill also calls for the creation of a pilot program intended to encourage private sector employees, veterans and military spouses to serve in federal procurement positions.