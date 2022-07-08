Sarah Kapnick Appointed Chief Scientist at NOAA

Sarah Kapnick, a former deputy division leader and research physical scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has been appointed to serve as chief scientist of the scientific and regulatory agency.

In her new role, Kapnick will serve as the senior scientist for the agency and provide direction for NOAA’s science and technology priorities, the agency said Thursday. Kapnick’s appointment makes her the third woman in NOAA’s history to be appointed to the position.

It also marks her return to NOAA having previously served as deputy division leader for seasonal to decadal variability and predictability at the agency’s Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory in Princeton, New Jersey.

During her tenure, Kapnick conducted research on various topics including seasonal climate prediction, water security and climate impacts, and served as a climate science expert for NOAA’s Small Business Innovation Research Program.

She left NOAA in 2021 to join J.P. Morgan as a senior climate scientist and sustainability strategist for asset and wealth management.

“I have no doubt that Dr. Kapnick will play an important role in advancing the Department’s goal of addressing the climate crisis by providing science, data and services to help communities and businesses become climate-ready,” said Gina Raimondo, secretary of the Department of Commerce.