Small Businesses Receive DHS Security Tech Prototyping Contracts

Multiple companies have secured two-year grants to develop and demonstrate prototypes across nine technology areas for the second phase of the Department of Homeland Security’s Small Business Innovation Research Program.

DHS said Thursday it awarded up to $1 million to each SBIR participant whose proposal was deemed feasible in the initial stage.

Research topics include virus detection, 5G connectivity, transparent structural components, vehicle infectious diseases protection, amphibious ice rescue vehicles, 911 telecommunicator augmentation, software supply chain identification, intelligent document design and contraband detection technologies.

“Advancing technologies through research, development, and innovation investments are key to equipping DHS frontline workers with the tools they need to safeguard our nation,” said Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, the department’s acting undersecretary for science and technologies.

Successful demonstrations may open financial aid opportunities from non-SBIR-related entities to develop prototypes into commercial products for the third leg of the innovation program.