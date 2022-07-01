Military Service Leaders Meet to Tackle JADC2 Progress & Projections

Service leaders from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Space Force have convened to discuss the Joint All-Domain Command and Control concept of the Department of Defense as well as its progress and projections.

USAF said Wednesday the June 24 meeting was focused on finding opportunities to align developmental efforts and identifying challenges to advancing JADC2 objectives.

“As the Air Force develops [Advanced Battle Management System] in our effort to achieve information and decision advantage by delivering relevant data, information and capabilities to warfighters at all echelons, we must work together with our sister services and the DOD to ensure we connect our sensors and platforms and share our data as part of a joint force,” remarked Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.

Meanwhile, Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond talked about the contributions of Space Force Guardians to the JADC2 initiative with regard to space operations. “Space capabilities underpin modern warfare,” the 2022 Wash100 Award recipient emphasized.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday shared during the meeting, “Project Overmatch is the Navy’s contribution to JADC2, so as we develop the networks, infrastructure, data architecture, tools and analytics to enable sustained maritime dominance, it’s critical the Navy remains in sync with our joint teammates.”

When it comes to the Army, Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville noted how its annual JADC2 experimentation and demonstration event called Project Convergence is helping ensure that the service branch has decision dominance.

Other topics covered during the meeting were data sharing across the joint force and areas to focus on to meet JADC2 objectives.

“Meetings like the one we held today are important to ensure we continue to stay aligned when it comes to JADC2 – where we are collectively and where we are going,” said Brown.