Madison Dearborn Partners To Acquire Majority Stake in Unison From Carlyle; Reid Jackson Quoted

Unison announced on Tuesday that the leading provider of procurement, supply chain and contract management software will receive a majority investment from Madison Dearborn Partners to help Unison enhance its innovative software offerings and growth trajectory.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new partners from MDP and look forward to their support as we continue to execute our strategy to provide innovative and reliable software solutions for federal organizations and government contractors,” said Reid Jackson , CEO of Unison.

Carlyle will sell its majority stake to MDP to provide additional resources and industry expertise. MDP will join as a major investor while Carlyle will remain a strategic partner as a minority investor. No financial terms have been disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022 with Baird acting as the exclusive financial advisor.

“MDP brings a wealth of experience and additional financial resources that will allow Unison to accelerate our growth and deliver world-class software products to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Jackson explained.

Unison has offered its clients differentiated solutions to help them transact and manage contracts more efficiently and comply with complex federal contracting requirements since 1983. A trusted partner with longstanding relationships and a track record of customer-led success, Unison serves all 15 U.S. cabinet-level agencies and has more than 200,000 product end users.

“MDP’s track record of successful partnerships with vertical enterprise software, procurement and supply chain, and government services and technology companies will greatly benefit Unison as we enter this pivotal new chapter in Unison’s history,” Jackson added.

About Unison

Unison’s secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information products “Power the Business of Government” by supporting more than 200,000 users in leading federal prime contractors, all U.S. cabinet-level agencies, and major Department of Defense programs.

For more than 30 years, Unison has continually advanced software and insight solutions to help customers efficiently achieve their missions.