ISG Report: Public Sector Transitions IT Functions to Cloud Amid Tech Changes

A new Information Services Group report has found that government agencies are moving their information technology operations to private or hybrid clouds in response to major technology and work changes.

The ISG Provider Lens report showed that changes such as aging server systems, increasing need for edge computing, rise in cybersecurity threats, staff shortages and the shift to remote work during the pandemic are driving agencies to transition their IT functions to the cloud, the company said Thursday.

“Public sector agencies have maintained legacy IT estates well beyond their end of life. This is an unsustainable strategy that is no longer keeping pace with stakeholder demands,” said Nathan Frey, partner, ISG Public Sector.

“Private and hybrid clouds offer a way to modernize IT within the government’s budget and staffing limits,” Frey added.

The report also assessed the capabilities of 24 providers across the managed services and managed hosting quadrants and classified Rackspace Technology and Unisys as leaders in these two quadrants.

Other providers evaluated in the report are Accenture, Lumen, Ensono, NTT, Infosys, Wipro and TCS.