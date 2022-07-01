Department of the Navy Holds Tabletop Exercise for Reducing Threat of Climate Change

The Department of the Navy has conducted a tabletop exercise to prepare military and industry partners for the implementation of the recently released climate strategy.

DON said Wednesday war game experts at the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab created the scenario used in the Climate Tabletop Exercise held at Marine Barracks Washington to evaluate climate change impacts on warfighter readiness.

The scenario was sent in October 2030 when a typhoon disrupts an amphibious exercise between the Navy and a partner nation in the Western Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

Representatives from the Department of Defense, Congress, federal agencies, think tanks, private companies and non-governmental organizations participated in the tabletop exercise to examine how to put the Climate Action 2030 into action.

The strategy, which was unveiled in May, is aimed at building a climate-ready force by reducing the threat of climate change on mission, readiness and warfighting capacity.

“The Navy and Marine Corps must address climate change in our readiness and operations in order to maintain every advantage to fight and win,” said Meredith Berger, assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment.