USMC Lt. Gen. Michael Langley Gets Nominated as USAFRICOM Commander

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley, commander of USMC Forces Command, was nominated to take the helm of U.S. Africa Command as a four-star general.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, made public President Joe Biden’s nomination of Langley as USAFRICOM commander via a general officer announcement on Defense.gov.

He would become the first four-star African-American general of USMC if confirmed.

Langley also serves as commander of Marine Corps Forces North and commanding general of Fleet Marine Force Atlantic. His military career includes time working as deputy commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, commander of Marine Forces Europe and Africa as well as deputy commander of Marine Forces Command and Marine Forces Northern Command.

The USMC lieutenant general also joined the Expeditionary Warfare Division and Joint Integration Officer in the Surface Warfare Division, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations; as well as the U.S. Central Command, among his other posts.