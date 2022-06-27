US to Help Romania Deploy Small Modular Reactor Power Plant

The U.S. has allocated $14 million to fund a study in support of its planned development of a small modular reactor power plant in Romania to advance clean energy innovation.

The State Department said Sunday the Front-End Engineering and Design study will serve as basis for SMR facility deployment in the southeastern European country and is part of the government’s global initiatives in response to climate change.

U.S. firm NuScale Power will provide its VOYGR-6 SMR nuclear power plant for the eight-month effort. Romania SN Nuclearelectrica will contribute to the initiative.

“Nuclear energy, including small modular reactors, represent a critical tool in the fight against climate change, and can also enhance energy security and boost economic prosperity,” said Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

SMRs are equipped to complement other clean energy sources while enabling more scalability and flexibility compared to traditional nuclear reactors. The power plants also have a minimal environmental footprint.

“This latest commitment demonstrates the strength and importance of Transatlantic relationships in the pursuit of regional security and energy independence,” said Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Eliot Kang.