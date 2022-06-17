T-Mobile, Oceus Align to Drive 5G Advanced Network Solutions to Federal Agencies; Jeff Harman Quoted

T-Mobile and Oceus announced on Tuesday that both companies have formed a strategic alliance to deliver key offerings across the federal government as well as provide new capabilities and cutting-edge use cases for the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense (DoD).

“T-Mobile has live 5G capacity that is unmatched, and this capacity allows our clients to securely access maximum 5G coverage. We’re excited to partner further to deliver new solutions that are needed today by the U.S. government,” Jeff Harman , president and CEO of Oceus stated.

As the DoD accelerates the adoption of transformative 5G and future generation wireless networking technologies to ensure its forces can operate effectively virtually anywhere, the alliance will focus on the products and services that leverage T-Mobile’s most reliable 5G network with the unique 5G product offerings from Oceus.

T-Mobile and Oceus are poised to deliver applications within the DoD for AR/VR, maintenance and logistics, training, and active operations with the combination of T-Mobile’s leading 5G nationwide network and solution portfolio alongside Oceus’ extensive cellular experience with massive MIM, and software-defined network orchestration in deployable, enterprise, and cloud-based solutions.

“This is a game changer for DoD, and as an example, late last year Oceus and T-Mobile teamed up to provide a response to an urgent request for high-capacity emergency communications in support of Operation Allies Welcome (OAW),” said Callie Field, president of T-Mobile Business Group.