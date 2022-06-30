NASA Seeks Industry Partners for Single-Aisle Aircraft Technology Development; Bill Nelson Quoted

NASA is soliciting partnership proposals from the private sector to develop flight technologies that can help reduce emissions from narrow-body airplanes.

The agency said Thursday it is looking to award at least one contract early next year for the design, production and test of a single-aisle aircraft model under the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project.

For the SFD effort, NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California will enter into a funded Space Act Agreement with a selected industry partner to build the demonstration platform.

Under an SPA, the agency is not obligated to buy an aircraft or mission hardware for missions and will only collect data from the project for use in airframe configuration assessments.

“Now, with this ambitious new project, we’re again joining with U.S. industry to usher in a new era of cutting-edge improvements that will make the global aviation industry cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The project is part of NASA’s Integrated Aviation Systems Program, which centers on research and development work aimed at incorporating aeronautic systems into future commercial transportation vehicles.

Proposals are due Sept. 1, according to a solicitation notice posted on SAM.gov.