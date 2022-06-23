L3Harris Recognized for Industrial Security Performance; CEO Christopher Kubasik Quoted

L3Harris Technologies announced on Thursday that the company has been awarded the highly prestigious James S. Cogswell, which has been awarded since 1966 to commemorate Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of the Unified Office of Industrial Security.

This year, L3Harris has received three Cogswell Awards for outstanding industrial security performance. This marks the 18th straight year that the company has received this honor for at least one award.

“The Cogswell Award recognizes our excellence in governance, proper oversight and our ability to maintain the highest security processes to protect sensitive information,” said Christopher Kubasik , vice chair and CEO for L3Harris as well as a three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

DoD recognized these L3Harris locations from among 26 facilities within approximately 12,500 industry-wide cleared ones. The facilities earning the award for establishing and maintaining the highest standards in security procedures and program management are in: Greenville, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Cincinnati, Ohio.

“This recognition by DoD is another example of how L3Harris makes security essential in our efforts to support customers with innovative solutions,” Kubasik added.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs.

The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.