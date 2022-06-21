JAIC Taps BlackSky to Implement Data Platform, Meet DOD AI Needs; Patrick O’Neil Quoted

BlackSky Technologies has secured a five-year basic order agreement worth up to $241 million from the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center to deploy their dynamic monitoring platform for AI models and applications.

The terms of the BOA expect BlackSky to develop and facilitate data sets that broadly benefit the U.S. Department of Defense’s AI strategies, the Herndon, Virginia-based geospatial intelligence company said Tuesday.

“This agreement will open even more doors for BlackSky to contribute its unique value to the diverse national security challenges faced by the wider DoD community,” asserted Patrick O’Neil , chief innovation officer at BlackSky.

The contract marks JAIC’s interest in BlackSky’s range of capabilities, which include automatically programming satellites, space-based fluctuation monitoring and low-latency production and analysis of high-frequency geospatial imagery and non-imagery information.

Recently merged with the Defense Digital Service and the Office of Advancing Analytics, JAIC now operates under the unified umbrella of the Office of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer.

BlackSky’s team is currently working under a five-year BPA from NASA to supply high revisit satellite imaging data of Earth observations until 2026.

In May, it was announced the company won a spot on a 10-year, multi-billion dollar National Reconnaissance Office contract alongside Maxar and Planet to enable enhanced transparency, situational awareness and humanitarian aid through commercial imagery and commercial remote sensing data .