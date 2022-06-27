FCC, IMLS Agree to Promote Awareness on Federal Broadband Funding Opportunities

The Federal Communications Commission has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Institute of Museum and Library Services to collaborate on expanding public awareness of federal broadband funding programs.

The government agencies will jointly work to publicize information about federal funding opportunities for broadband services, provide digital resources and services to underserved communities and develop broadband-related outreach events, the FCC said Friday.

“Libraries are some of our most trusted institutions—and rightfully so. They serve as community hubs connecting library patrons to a host of services, including providing internet access that many may lack at home,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the FCC.

Rosenworcel signed the MOU aimed at expanding digital inclusion with Crosby Kemper, director of IMLS.

“We are honored to work with Chairwoman Rosenworcel to make sure the generous funding provided by Congress and the administration, as well as targeted universal service support, reaches many, even most, of those who historically have been unable even to apply for the funds available to them,” Kemper said.

The agencies also agreed to share data about participation in their respective funding and grand programs and provide information on the availability of high-speed broadband services.

The FCC recently announced that it is committing $244 million to the Emergency Connectivity Fund program to support applications from its third funding window.