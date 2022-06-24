DOE to Create New Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute

The Department of Energy is creating a new Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute that will focus on advancing the decarbonization of the U.S. industrial sector by electrifying process heating.

DOE said Thursday the new manufacturing institute will allocate up to $70 million over the next five years to fund research and development projects focused on low-carbon process heating technologies.

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office will fund the institute, which will work alongside the new Industrial Technology Innovation Advisory Committee. Together, they will convene representatives from government, industry and academia to advance industrial decarbonization technologies.

“Our newest institute and federal advisory committee will foster innovation to slash industrial emissions and strengthen America’s role as a leader in the global clean energy economy,” said Kelly Speakes-Backman, principal deputy assistant secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy.

The secretary of Energy will appoint up to 20 members for the federal advisory committee and the nomination period is open until Aug. 1.