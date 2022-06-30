DOE Announces $500M Clean Energy Demonstration Program; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy has unveiled a $500 million program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to install clean energy technologies on current or former mine lands across the U.S.

DOE said Wednesday it is seeking feedback from industry partners on how to design the Clean Energy Demonstrations on Current and Former Mine Land Program to encourage private sector investment in similar projects to facilitate economic development for underserved communities.

The program will support demonstration projects for clean energy technologies such as solar, microgrids, advanced nuclear, energy storage, direct air capture and geothermal energy. DOE said two of the clean energy demonstration projects must include solar energy.

The Environmental Protection Agency said there are approximately 17,750 mine land sites located across the U.S. and the development of clean energy projects in these mind lands could generate up to 89 gigawatts of clean electricity.

“Developing clean energy on mine lands is an opportunity for fossil fuel communities, which have powered our nation for a generation, to receive an economic boost and play a leadership role in our clean energy transition,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.