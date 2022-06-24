CISA Posts Updated Cloud Security Technical Reference Architecture

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released the second version of “Cloud Security Technical Reference Architecture” in an effort to provide guidance for secure cloud migration.

CISA said Thursday the document is aimed at supporting President Biden’s executive order for enhancing U.S. cybersecurity and is designed to define and clarify considerations for cloud security posture management, cloud migration and shared services.

“The updated Cloud Security TRA is a key step forward for each agency’s transition to cloud environment. CISA and our partners will continue to provide expert, coherent, and timely guidance to help agencies modernize their networks with sound cybersecurity and resilience to protect against evolving cyber adversaries,” said Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA.

The TRA is written by CISA, the U.S. Digital Service and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. They consulted with the Office of Management and Budget and considered over 300 public comments to author the version.

“While the TRA was developed for federal agencies, all organizations using or migrating to cloud environments should review this document and adopt the practices therein as applicable to most effectively manage organizational risk,” said Goldstein.