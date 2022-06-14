Boeing to Establish Veterans’ Support Hub in Virginia; David Calhoun, Sen. Mark Warner Quoted

Boeing has partnered with Virginia Tech and the Commonwealth of Virginia to set up a center that will assist U.S. military personnel in their adjustment to civilian life and help them identify job opportunities after their service.

The company said Monday its Center for Veteran Transition & Military Families will be situated on Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in the city of Alexandria and will receive a part of the firm’s $50 million investment commitment for the academic complex.

“This initiative will unlock new career opportunities for veterans and their families and help develop leading technical talent while affirming our continued investment in Northern Virginia,” said David Calhoun, president and CEO of Boeing.

Boeing announced its partnership with the university and the state government five weeks after designating Arlington the new location of its global corporate headquarters.

“The Virginia Tech Innovation Campus veterans center will be key to engaging our veterans and their families in the groundbreaking new tech opportunities being cultivated in National Landing and throughout the region,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., a three-time winner of Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 Award .

The company will establish the veterans’ hub close to a planned support facility for Virginia Tech Innovation Campus students.