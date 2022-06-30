Biden Pledges to Increase US Military Presence in Europe

President Joe Biden has committed to increasing U.S. military operations in Europe by deploying more troops to Romania on a rotating basis and keeping a permanent headquarters for the U.S. 5th Army Corps in Poland as part of efforts to show strength among NATO members amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Biden also announced that the U.S. will field two F-35 squadrons to the U.K., increase the number of destroyers stationed in Spain from four to six and deploy additional air defense capabilities in Italy and Germany to ensure that NATO is prepared to address potential threats from ground, maritime and aerial domains.

“NATO is strong, united and the steps we’re taking during this summer will further augment our collective strength,” Biden said Wednesday at the NATO Summit in Madrid.

NATO members unveiled Wednesday the updated Stategic Concept, outlining the alliance’s priorities and approaches over the next 10 years and three core tasks: deterrence and defense; cooperative security; and crisis prevention and management.

The document considers Russia as the “most significant and direct threat” to the security of the alliance. It also highlights the challenges posed by China and climate change.