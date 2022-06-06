6 Agencies Establish Washington Metropolitan Quantum Network Research Consortium

Six government agencies have collaborated to launch a research consortium for the development, demonstration and operation of a quantum network that will serve as a regional testbed.

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory said Monday it partnered with Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Naval Observatory, National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Security Agency and NASA to launch the Washington Metropolitan Quantum Network Research Consortium.

“These agencies with world-class research capabilities will work to advance quantum network capabilities and leadership,” commented Gerald Borsuk, executive director of DC-QNet.

Aside from providing the Department of Defense with a trusted testbed for quantum network, DC-QNet seeks to help official government timekeepers with network synchronization and to work on quantum network operation metrology.

In addition, the testbed will conduct network infrastructure development to support connection among the six metropolitan agencies; research and development initiatives; as well as network emulation, modeling and simulation.

“Quantum networks will be essential to modern secure communications and to computing enhancements in the 21st Century,” said Borsuk.

DC-QNet will have two out-of-region affiliates: Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and Air Force Research Laboratory.