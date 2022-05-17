Study: Most CDM Program Stakeholders See Federal Cyber Resilience Improvement

According to a MeriTalk survey, 93 percent of 100 government and industry professionals have observed an improvement in the resilience of federal cyber operations due to the Department of Homeland Security’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program.

Forty-nine percent of the respondents saw improved visibility and situational awareness over the past year under the governmentwide cybersecurity initiative and 49 percent said the program has facilitated network asset monitoring automation, MeriTalk reports.

DHS created the program in 2012 to help federal organizations secure information technology networks and systems with the use of commercial off-the-shelf tools and agency dashboards.

Survey participants said program integration with zero trust security efforts, funding consistency and data collection process standardization would help agencies to apply information from the CDM dashboard across government security operations.

The study also found that 84 percent of CDM stakeholders surveyed believe the program can serve as a pathway to achieving compliance with President Biden’s executive order on cybersecurity.

CyberArk, Ping Identity and SteelCloud were the underwriters for the survey.