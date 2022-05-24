SBA’s Virtual Expo to Feature Tech Startup Presentations; Isabella Casillas Guzman Quoted

Twelve companies have won the opportunity to present at the Small Business Administration’s inaugural virtual exposition for projects funded by the agency’s research and technology transfer programs.

America’s Seed Fund Startup Expo will feature presentations on entrepreneurial ventures in the areas of agricultural technology, climate and energy, national security and supply chain resiliency, SBA said Monday.

The federal government awards early-stage R&D funds through the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

“With the launch of America’s Seed Fund Expo, we will showcase exceptional entrepreneurs who have leveraged federal research and development funding through the SBIR Program in key industries and connect them to resources to advance their game-changing innovations right here in America,” said Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of SBA.

Applicants for the competition included businesses with minority-owned, women-owned, small disadvantaged and HUBZone designations.

The winning startup companies are:

General Probiotics

Nucleic Sensing Systems

Shellfish Solutions, doing business as Blue Trace

Amorphic Tech

FGC Plasma Solutions

Hydroplane

BadVR

Enduralock

Psyonic

Chromatic 3D Materials

Delta Development Team

Re:3D