Report Outlines Technology Transfer Milestones at Federal Laboratories; Mojdeh Bahar Quoted

The Department of Commerce has released a report detailing comprehensive statistics on the dissemination of technological products from federal laboratories to support mission-critical research and development initiatives in fiscal year 2021.

The report outlines technology transfer activities across the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Institute for Telecommunication Sciences, NIST said Wednesday.

Among the activities mentioned in the report is the development of an accelerometer by NIST that detects sudden changes in velocity in smaller navigation devices to improve inertial navigation capabilities of military aircraft, satellites and submarines in GPS denied environments.

The report also highlighted that NOAA’s cloud-based Open Data Dissemination platform designed to provide free access to environmental data has allowed the development of an early warning service for natural disasters.

During the period, NTIA ITS continued conducting research and development and testing of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service, according to the report.

“Technology transfer is a critical component of the DOC mission to create conditions for economic growth and opportunities for all communities,” said Mojdeh Bahar, the associate director of innovation and industry services at NIST.