NASA Calls for Comments on Deep Space Exploration Objectives; Pam Melroy Quoted

NASA has shared its 50-point objectives for deep space exploration and is seeking comments from industry, academia, international communities and others about its Moon to Mars goals.

The space agency said Wednesday plans are underway to transport astronauts to the lunar surface as part of Artemis missions and the four categories of exploration are transportation and habitation; Moon and Mars infrastructure; operations; and science.

According to NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, public input on the mentioned objectives will be taken into account while planning for Moon and Mars explorations for the next two decades.

“With this approach, we will find potential gaps in our architecture as well as areas where our goals align with those from industry and international partners for future collaboration,” she added.

Comments on the objectives are due May 31. NASA will also conduct two stakeholder workshops to review feedback in June and July.

“These objectives will move us toward our first analog Mars mission with crew in space and prepare us for the first human mission to the surface of the Red Planet,” said Jim Free, associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate.