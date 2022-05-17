Michael Monteleone to Lead AFC’s Assured PNT/Space Cross-Functional Team

Michael Monteleone, former director of the Engineering and Systems Integration Directorate under the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command, was named director for the Assured Position, Navigation and Timing/Space Cross-Functional Team.

The Army said Monday Monteleone’s appointment will take effect May 22 and will make him one of eight CFT directors tasked to support the Army Futures Command.

In his new role, Monteleone will help ensure that the Army is capable of operating in PNT-contested environments by coordinating PNT and tactical space and navigation warfare initiatives across the service branch.

The team is responsible for providing warfighters with up-to-date technologies and capabilities needed for their respective missions.

The APNT/Space CFT director has experience in working at the Senior Executive Service and at the Space and Terrestrial Communications Directorate under Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center.