Melissa DeLuca Joins USAF Kessel Run as Chief of Contracts

Melissa DeLuca, who has been with the U.S. Air Force for more than a decade, has been named chief of contracts at the service’s Kessel Run software development unit.

Prior to joining Kessel Run, DeLuca served as contracting technical director for the program executive office digital.

She also held the roles of contracting branch chief for Kessel Run, contracting officer, senior contract cost and price analyst and contract specialist.

Before her move to the Air Force, DeLuca was survivor services case manager at Fidelity Investments.

Kessel Run, also known as Detachment 12 within the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, develops, tests, maintains and operates cloud-based infrastructure and software applications designed to deliver warfighting capabilities to U.S. airmen across the globe. The detachment is headquartered at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.