Intelligent Waves Enters Agreement with Signify to Integrate Light-Powered Security Technologies; CSO John Hammes Quoted

Government information technology organization Intelligent Waves has signed a strategic technology agreement with Signify , a company that has developed a LiFi service.

Intelligent Waves said Monday that in partnership, the two companies plan to integrate IW’s cyber-defense platform GRAYPATH with Signify’s LiFi endeavor Trulifi, effectively powering reciprocal wireless data communication with light waves.

John Hammes , IW chief strategy officer, shared that the company is “thrilled” to collaborate with Signify and the organization welcomes its new partner’s innovative offerings.

“Together, we will be able to better serve the most demanding and secure special operators in austere environments,” Hammes continued.

Jointly, the two platforms are intended to serve those in the defense community with a methodology for delivering data from high-risk mission-critical locations, eliminating the possibility of the transmissions being intercepted, tampered with or altered in any way.

The new combination operates by melding GREYPATH’s utilization of the cloud to sort and disseminate data through protected channels with Trulifi’s assigned USB access keys that grant physical security and maintain a fast-acting wireless connection via light.

Richard Honey, head of sales for Trulifi at Signify, explained that as compared to conventional radio strategies like Wi-Fi and 4G/5G, light-based communication can be engineered within a contained space and doesn’t bleed through walls. Honey also said that the technology is already being adopted by the U.S. Army, Navy and Marines.

As the U.S. Army’s Joe Vano further discussed, “LiFi can enhance the Low Probability of Intercept/Low Probability of Detection attribute on the battlefield. This secures the Tactical Operations Center (TOC) to a higher degree due to its insignificant and largely undetectable RF signature.”

The collaboration with Signify and Trulifi arrives on the heels of Intelligent Waves’ strategic partnership with Horizon3.ai to assist Department of Defense special operations personnel, announced last week. In that agreement, IW will use Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero autonomous penetration testing platform for security enforcement.