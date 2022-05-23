IARPA Program Explores Artificial Intelligence for Microelectronics

Several technology companies and universities are helping the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity explore artificial intelligence and machine learning applications for microelectronic devices.

IARPA said Thursday MicroE4AI program aims to demonstrate materials and processes for the development of small electronics that can host AI/ML algorithms to support intelligence community and national security missions.

Intel’s federal business, Chip Scan, General Electric and GenXComm are among the participants in the two-year program that kicked off in September last year with 12 seedling efforts.

The agency cited unmanned autonomous vehicle navigation, hybrid computing and tamper detection as some of the potential use cases under the effort.

“When fully realized, the advances the MicroE4AI program will bring to AI and ML will be closer to the edges of the IC cloud, automating and enhancing the effectiveness of the IC’s mission,” said Noel Wheeler, an IARPA program manager.

“This means the IC will have the ability to more quickly sift out high-quality information, while minimizing the need for human oversight.”

ExecutiveBiz, sister publication of GovConDaily, will assemble leaders from the government and GovCon community on June 14 to offer insight into the role of microelectronics in the Pentagon’s National Defense Science and Technology Strategy. Learn more about the upcoming event at ExecutiveBiz.com.