Ericsson Formulates New Group Structure, Promotes George Mulhern to Executive Team; CEO Börje Ekholm Quoted

Networking and communications company Ericsson has made new appointments and elevations to its senior-level executive team and altered its group structure, such as creating an enterprise wireless solutions segment.

Among the changes, effective June 1, are the elevation of Cradlepoint CEO George Mulhern to lead the enterprise wireless solutions division and the installation of a global operations group function, the Stockholm, Sweden-based company said Wednesday.

“Ericsson is entering a new phase of growth. The changed group structure that we announce today represents exciting opportunities for our people, our customers and our business,” said Börje Ekholm , CEO of Ericsson.

The newly formed enterprise wireless solutions business area will join the forces of telecommunications equipment company Cradlepoint — which was acquired by Ericsson in late 2020 — and Dedicated Networks. It will hone an effective go-to-market strategy and intends to grow market impacts with Cradlepoint’s 5G technology offerings.

Ericsson’s enterprise wireless solutions business also intends to strengthen existing relationships with service providers and continue the trajectory of the recently released Ericsson Private 5G network.

Playing a key role in this unit formation will be Ericsson senior vice president and head of business area technologies and new businesses Åsa Tamsons, who has reportedly been crucial in expanding and nurturing acquisitions such as Cradlepoint and Dedicated Networks.

Mulhern, the new head of enterprise wireless solutions, has been elevated to senior vice president and secured a place in Ericsson’s executive team.

After offering Mulhern a “warm welcome” to the executive team, Ekholm elaborated, “the new Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions will provide the focus and conditions we need to thrive in the enterprise market and secure the next wave of success for this business.”

Alongside these changes in Ericsson’s sweeping structural reconfigurations were the establishment of a cloud software and services business area, led by newly anointed SVP Per Parvinger and the creation of a global operations group function, overseen by freshly named SVP Moti Gyamlani.