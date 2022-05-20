Easy access to all the Government news updates

DOD Announces Additional $100M Military, Equipment Assistance to Ukraine

1 min read

The Department of Defense announced that the Biden administration has authorized an additional $100 million in military aid assistance to help Ukraine respond to Russia’s invasion.

DOD Press Secretary John Kirby said Thursday the latest package includes 18 155mm Howitzers and tactical vehicles, three AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars and field equipment and spare parts.

The move marks the 10th drawdown of military equipment from the Pentagon’s inventories for Ukraine since August 2021 and brings the total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to $4.6 billion since President Biden took office.

The U.S. has committed a total of $3.9 billion in arms and equipment assistance to the Eastern European country since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

