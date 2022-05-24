Dawn Meyerriecks to Bring Government, Technology Expertise to ColdQuanta Board; CEO Scott Faris Quoted

Former Central Intelligence Agency and NASA executive Dawn Meyerriecks has been elected to the board of directors of quantum technology company ColdQuanta .

In her new advisory role, Meyerriecks will leverage a three-decade career developing new products and services at major government and technology organizations, the Boulder, Colorado-based company said Tuesday.

“Dawn is a respected leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and global expertise to help us apply our cold atom technical advances to solve some of the world’s most complex problems,” said Scott Faris , CEO of ColdQuanta.

Meyerriecks began her career as a technical consultant at the multidisciplinary corporation TRW, which has since become a part of Northrop Grumman. She then worked for a decade and a half in NASA’s jet propulsion laboratory as a senior engineer and project manager and subsequently held the positions of chief technology officer of the Defense Information Systems Agency and technical director for the Joint Interoperability and Engineering Organization.

While at DISA, Meyerriecks spearheaded the chartering and administration of a new global information grid enterprise services organization, a communications architecture that protects, handles and directs Department of Defense information and data.

The executive has additionally worked in senior-level roles at AOL and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Her most recent position was the deputy director of the CIA for science and technology, wherein she presided over an international team of thousands to offer technical, programmatic, operational and policy services. She was also responsible for the first restructure in nearly 60 years in order to align mission and intelligence collection needs while attuning standards to societal and health issues.

Regarding her new board residence, Meyerriecks shared, “I’m hopeful that my expertise and perspective will help the company further its goal of uniting the world’s systems with its transformative quantum technology.”

Meyerriecks is the eighth member of the ColdQuanta board. Her appointment follows the hire of Faris as CEO, which came concurrently with the company’s business reorganization in September.