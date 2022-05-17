Easy access to all the Government news updates

Climate Venture Funds Call for Federal Action to Accelerate Move to Clean Energy Tech

Partners at climate technology venture funds have called on the White House and Congress to approve the pending energy bill to expedite the country’s transition to clean energy technologies.

Leaders from SJF Ventures, Spring Lane Capital, Energy Impact Partners and 36 other venture funds wrote a letter to the Biden administration and congressional leaders to advance “consistent federal policy leadership” and public investments to further build up the country’s response to “fossil fuel-driven autocracies.”

“Now we ask you to proceed on the remaining pending legislation including clean energy tax credits, research support, domestic manufacturing incentives, resilience and mitigation investments, and electric vehicle incentives,” the letter reads.

They also called on the administration to settle the solar module trade case and eliminate other hurdles to developing more clean energy infrastructure.

