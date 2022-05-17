Easy access to all the Government news updates

Army Engineers Plan Financial Management System Modernization Project

1 min read

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a draft request for proposals for a potential five-year, $150 million contract to modernize and maintain USACE’s financial management system.

A presolicitation notice posted on SAM.gov says the public engineering services agency is seeking input from vendors or integrators to assist with acquisition planning efforts for its CEFMS II program.

The planned contract has a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity structure with five-year base ordering period that includes four option years. Interested parties can submit questions and comments about the draft RFP document until May 27th.

USACE’s Finance Center is responsible for research, development, installation, analysis and maintenance activities related to financial and accounting systems of the agency.

