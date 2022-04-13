White House Offers Infrastructure Funding Playbook to Rural Communities

The White House has created a document for rural stakeholders planning to apply for grants and technical assistance programs under President Biden’s $1 trillion nationwide infrastructure investment package.

More than 100 programs that offer a cost-sharing option or a match waiver are listed in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Rural Playbook, the White House said Monday.

The playbook contains “what, when, where and how” details regarding the grant application process.

Senior administration officials will participate in tour events during the month of April to discuss how federal funds can support transportation, health care, flood mitigation and water projects among others.

The Biden administration has offered more than $100 billion to state-level programs aimed at modernizing roads and highways, airports, bridges and ports. These allocated funds will also support electric vehicle charging, internet, clean energy and weatherization services.