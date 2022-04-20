The Department of Veterans Affairs will receive an investment through the Technology Modernization Fund to implement a single sign-in service to help streamline access of veterans to benefits and services.

VA will use the investment to develop an in-person identity verification feature for veterans, launch a pilot to adopt physical security keys for multifactor authentication and facilitate the transition of users to Login.gov, the General Services Administration said Tuesday.

“For many years our Veterans have had to use multiple user names and passwords to access their benefits online leading to a frustrating and fractured experience for the people who have given their all in service to our country,” said Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer and chair of the TMF Board.

“This TMF investment will enable our Veterans to access their digital benefits and services in a simple, seamless, and secure way while making it easier for the VA workforce to serve them,” added Martorana, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

VA will receive $10.5 million in funding through TMF, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan.