US, Allied Cyber Agencies Issue Advisory on Russian Cyber Groups Targeting Critical Infrastructure; CISA Director Jen Easterly Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Security Agency, the FBI and international partners have released a joint advisory on malicious cyber operations by Russian state-sponsored threat actors against information technology and operational technology networks.

The advisory offers details on Russian-linked cybercrime groups, including those that have vowed support for the Russian government or people and have threatened to carry out cyber operations in response to materiel support to Ukraine or perceived attacks against Russia, NSA said Wednesday.

The U.S. federal agencies and cybersecurity partners from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K. recommend several measures organizations should take to protect their IT and OT networks from cyberthreats.

These include patching known exploited vulnerabilities, enforcing multifactor authentication, providing end-user awareness and training and monitoring remote desktop protocol.

“Given recent intelligence indicating that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks against U.S. critical infrastructure, CISA along with our interagency and international partners are putting out this advisory to highlight the demonstrated threat and capability of Russian state-sponsored and Russian aligned cybercrime groups,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly.

Easterly called on critical infrastructure operators and owners to review the guidance and take action to safeguard themselves from potential cyberattacks.

Rob Joyce, cybersecurity director at NSA, said organizations “must invest and take action” to counter Russian-linked threats to critical infrastructure.

