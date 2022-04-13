DIA Report Cites Security Threats to US Space Capabilities; Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier Quoted

A new Defense Intelligence Agency report has found that the combined in-orbit satellite fleets of Russia and China increased by more than 70 percent between 2019 and 2021.

The DIA report “Challenges to Security in Space – 2022” shows that China and Russia have advanced the militarization of the space domain by incorporating space and counterspace capabilities into their combat strategies to challenge the U.S.

According to the study, Russia and China are integrating into their military exercises space scenarios and continue to build and test antisatellite weapons that could pose risk to space assets of the U.S. and allies.

“The loss of space-based communication and navigation services could have a devastating impact on warfighters during a conflict — that’s one of the most serious scenarios anticipated. A secure, stable and accessible space domain is crucial as China and Russia’s space-based capabilities and electronic-warfare activities continue to grow,” said DIA Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier.

The report noted that North Korea and Iran will continue to build and operate electronic warfare systems to deny space-based navigation and communications.