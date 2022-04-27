CISA Names Bob Lord as Senior Technical Adviser; Director Jen Easterly Quoted

Bob Lord, who served as the first chief security officer at the Democratic National Committee, will join the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as a senior technical adviser within CISA’s cybersecurity division.

“Bob’s decades of experience and unparalleled expertise will be a great asset as we further strengthen our community partnerships, expand the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, and continue our work as the nation’s cyber defense agency to make us more resilient,” Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said in a statement published Monday.

Lord previously served as chief information security officer at Yahoo and CISO-in-residence at Rapid 7. He also worked at Twitter as head of the social networking service’s information security program.

“As we face a pivotal moment in time for cybersecurity, I’m thrilled to contribute my experience to support CISA’s efforts to reduce risk to critical infrastructure, strengthen its collaboration with industry and make basic cyber practices accessible to all Americans,” Lord said.