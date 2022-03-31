TRANSCOM Commander Jacqueline Van Ovost Delivers Fiscal 2023 Posture Statement

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost said in U.S. Transportation Command’s latest posture statement that TRANSCOM will face challenges in addressing high-end conflict amid the world’s complex security environment, as defined in President Joe Biden’s Interim National Security Strategic Guidance.

She said in a statement posted Tuesday that TRANSCOM must sustain integration with the U.S. military services, federal and state agencies, other combatant commands and industry partners.

Van Ovost discussed how the Department of Defense’s power projection is dependent to the critical elements of TRANSCOM’s warfighting framework: global mobility posture; global mobility capacity; and global command, control and integration.

“Diplomatic alignment with our allies and partners enables access, basing and overflight for U.S. forces and is critically important to the rapid deployment of personnel and equipment at the time and place of our choosing,” she said regarding global mobility posture.

The general also noted that TRANSCOM seeks continued congressional support for the recapitalization of sealift and refueling capabilities to meet global transport needs.

Van Ovost delivered the TRANSCOM posture statement to the Senate Armed Services Committee.