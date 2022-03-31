Senate Confirms Nani Coloretti as OMB Deputy Director

The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm the nomination of Nani Coloretti to serve as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

President Biden announced his intention to nominate Coloretti to the position in November alongside then acting OMB Director Shalanda Young, who was confirmed to head the agency on a full-time basis in early March.

Coloretti served as senior vice president for financial and business strategy and treasurer at the Urban Institute before her nomination.

She held various federal government positions under the Obama administration including as the deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, assistant secretary for management and acting chief financial officer of the Department of the Treasury and acting chief operating officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.