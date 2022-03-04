Raytheon Intelligence & Space to Equip USAF F-16 Fighters with Modernized Radar Systems; Director Paul Overstreet Quoted

The intelligence and space subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies has won $30 million worth of contracts from the U.S. Air Force to install and provide upgrades for an F-16 radar warning receiver.

The AN/ALR-69A(V) is a digital receiver intended to bolster situational awareness and decision-making for pilots , the Arlington, Virginia-based company said Thursday.

Paul Overstreet, director of radar warning receivers at Raytheon Intelligence & Space , explained that when flying aircrafts, warfighters are sometimes unable to detect threat signals or the threats don’t appear on the electromagnetic spectrum.

“With our all-digital radar warning receiver, pilots can detect these threats with greater accuracy and from even farther away,” Overstreet stated.

As mandated by the contracts, Raytheon will implement and test the ALR-69A(V) on F-16 fighter vessels in Goleta, California and Forest, Mississippi. They will also upgrade the systems as needed over the course of the next 14 months. Upgrades are reportedly easily accessible and swift due to the systems’ open architecture design.

Some of the technical features Raytheon Intelligence & Space’s radar incorporates include an advanced broadband digital receiver technology and cross-platform integration.

Additionally, the radar warning receiver offers spectral and spatial coverage for high-sensitivity detection in dense signal environments and single-ship geolocation.

The receiver is also being introduced to Air Force transport and tanker aircraft and a U.S. Navy refueling drone, due to its near-universal adaptability.

RI&S recently received a U.S. Army indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract of $17.5 million to perform work on its Mode 5 and ADS-B surveillance capabilities in November 2021. This project similarly entails defense monitoring technologies.

The subsidiary’s president, Roy Azevedo, was bestowed his third consecutive Wash100 Award in February.