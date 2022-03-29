ManTech’s Justin Bristow on Navigating GovCon Sector, Finding Opportunities for Growth

Justin Bristow , executive director for ManTech , was featured recently in an Executive Spotlight interview with the Potomac Officers Club to talk about how his time working with the Border Patrol in Yuma, Arizona has shaped the way he approaches his work today in the private sector across the areas of national and homeland security.

Bristow began as a Border Patrol agent over two decades ago, and he climbed the ranks to chief strategy officer in 2014. In this capacity, Bristow led the technical assistance, regulation development and implementation of the Border Patrol Agent Pay Reform Act of 2014. In 2017, Bristow became the second uniformed border patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s history with his appointment as a Director at the National Security Council.

In this excerpt from the interview, Bristow shares his advice for professionals looking to tap into the government contracting industry:

“It is important to stay focused on learning, continuously seek out new opportunities and take advantage of temporary promotions, training and opportunities for formal education that are offered. In the 22 years following the completion of my undergraduate degree at Rutgers and my Masters degree from the Naval Postgraduate School, I’ve had many new responsibilities, temporary details and assignments. That work experience helped me prepare for passing the PMP exam with ManTech, and I would strongly recommend the PMP for those entering our industry.”

Visit PotomacOfficersClub.com to read the full Executive Spotlight interview with ManTech’s Justin Bristow and to learn more about the platform’s membership options and benefits.