IRS Releases Criminal Investigations Management Information Systems support RFI

The Internal Revenue Service is conducting research on the potential sources of management information system support services for its Criminal Investigations law enforcement arm.

According to a request for information on SAM.gov, IRS eyes a contractor that would assist in operating CI’s Criminal Investigation Management Information System and the Asset Forfeiture Tracking and Retrieval System.

A draft performance work statement read that the contractor will deliver project management and enterprise life cycle support on the two legacy web applications the IRS division uses for investigating violations of the federal income tax law.

The revenue service will accept responses to the RFI until April 1st.