IARPA to Brief Proposers on Program for AI-Based Human Movement Data Analysis

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) has scheduled a virtual conference for March 22 to discuss an artificial technology development program with the goal of analyzing human movement data and identifying abnormal activity.

IARPA said Friday it looks to develop AI reasoning engines that can work to pick out unusual patterns across huge volumes of data and generate microsimulations of normal behaviors through the Hidden ActivitY Signal and Trajectory Anomaly Characterization effort.

The expects the HAYSTAC platform to help users create standards for the collection of information on individual movements while following expected privacy etiquette.

Interested offerors should register for the event before March 18 in order to join the discussion via the Webex video conference platform.

