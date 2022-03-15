HII Sends Future USS Fort Lauderdale Transport Dock to US Navy

Huntington Ingalls Industries‘ Ingalls Shipbuilding Division has officially transferred ownership of a new San Antonio class-amphibious transport dock ship to the U.S. Navy.

The delivery comes after the future USS Fort Lauderdale showcased its material and operational readiness during a series of at-sea and pier-side trials, the Naval Sea Systems Command said Monday.

Once part of the fleet, LPD 28 will provide a capability for transporting U.S. Marine Corps servicemen and equipment and supporting USMC helicopters and tilt-rotor aircraft.

The Navy’s 12th San Antonio-class vessel can perform various amphibious assaults, special operations, expeditionary warfare and relief missions. Ingalls is currently building the next two ships of the same class for the Navy, with the third to start in spring.