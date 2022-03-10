DOE’s National Energy Technology Laboratory Commercializes Carbon Capture Tech

The Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory is commercializing a range of carbon capture technologies as the government seeks to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the energy sector by 2035.

NETL said Wednesday its Carbon Capture Program portfolio features technologies that are being licensed for commercial use in power and industrial plants.

One example is the Cryogenic Carbon Capture method, which cools down a plant’s waste stream then desublimates carbon dioxide into dry ice.

Sustainable Energy Solutions and other partners are investing $10.5 million in the technology under a cost-share agreement with DOE, which announced almost $5 million for CCC’s implementation at a Sugar Creek, Missouri-based cement plant. NETL will manage this cost-shared project, which explores how CCC can reduce CO2 emissions in cement production.

“With NETL oversight and guidance, projects can advance from the conceptual stage to pilot studies and eventually to the point where they are ready for licensing and commercial application,” said Krista Hill, a federal project manager at NETL.