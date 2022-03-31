Constellis Subsidiary Awarded $195 DOE Contract for Security Services; CEO Terry Ryan Quoted

An arm of risk management and mission services company Constellis has received a five-year, $195 million contract from the Department of Energy to provide protective measures for facilities.

The contract tasks Constellis-owned Centerra with evolving and strengthening security procedures at the DOE’s Washington, D.C. and Germantown, Maryland headquarter offices , the company said Thursday.

Terry Ryan , CEO of Constellis, shared that the organization is “honored” to complete the duties. The new work constitutes the sixth active contract for Constellis with the DOE.

“As the premier global provider of high-end security services, Centerra is part of the Constellis enterprise that provides a wide-range of turn-key security solutions to our customers,” Ryan, a previous winner of the Wash100 Award, said.

Centerra is expected to furnish the DOE buildings with K9s and other protections. The project will be a collaboration with the department’s National Energy Technology Laboratory and Centerra will act as safeguard for the laboratory’s environmental sustainability efforts, aiming to empower mission effectiveness.

Constellis has maintained an ongoing partnership with the DOE for 60 years. One contract Centerra is currently working on is a 10-year, $4 billion award for site services at the DOE’s Hanford location .

Under this contract, along with Leidos and Parsons, Centerra is performing land management, security, information technology and emergency services.

In an Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz last year, Ryan said he believes the company’s capabilities are a “business necessity” due to “domestic and international security requirements” as well as “the world situation and our domestic crises at the local, state and federal level.”