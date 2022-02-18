T-Rex, NGA Partner to Bolster Geospatial Workforce, Tech Development

T-Rex’s innovation and entrepreneur center will help the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency develop technology and a corresponding workforce to address modern national security challenges.

NGA said Thursday it will work with T-Rex’s St. Louis, Missouri-based center under a partnership intermediary agreement signed the same day.

The PIA aims to establish a repository of unclassified imagery for academic and industry engagement, harness the expertise of academic researchers and boost the capacity for science, technology, engineering and mathematics in underserved communities.

“We are excited to partner with T-Rex and explore ways to leverage the deep ties T-rex has within the geospatial sector,” said Phil Chudoba, associate director for capabilities at NGA.

The agency can use PIAs to partner with companies, small businesses and non-traditional organizations to drive technology transfers.