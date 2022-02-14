SPA Taps Former DoD Exec Thomas Troyano as VP for Nuclear Modernization; CEO William Vantine Quoted

Thomas Troyano , a Department of Defense veteran, has been named vice president and technical fellow for nuclear modernization at defense and space contractor Systems Planning and Analysis .

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company announced Monday that Troyano’s new role will include strategizing, concept development and product quality assurance , as well as liaising with the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.

“[Troyano’s] unique experience and expertise in the nation’s critical nuclear modernization programs will be an invaluable asset to SPA and our customers and will further enhance our ability to help them solve their most challenging problems,” commented SPA President and CEO William Vantine .

At SPA, Troyano will also be expected to develop and broaden the company’s nuclear program portfolio.

To do so, he will draw on his 28 years of experience in the Department of Defense, where he held a number of positions. Troyano worked in the office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment as the head of portfolio management for its nuclear modernization acquisition programs.

His last DoD role was deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategic, space and intelligence portfolio management. In this position, Troyano directed the department-wide attainment and evaluation of warfighting capability portfolios. This work spanned from nuclear weapons systems to nuclear command, control and communication as well as missile defense and space.

Troyano is known for his skill with creating partnerships among different branches of the government and military and for a facility with transition risk management.

While at the DoD, he earned the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Executive in 2008 and 2017, in addition to the DoD Exceptional Civilian Service Medal in 1997 and 2020.

SPA was recognized as a Top Workplace by the Washington Post in 2021, an honor it has received for eight consecutive years.