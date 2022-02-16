Russell Rappel-Schmid Named Postal Regulatory Commission Chief Data Officer

Russell Rappel-Schmid, a data analytics leader, has joined the Postal Regulatory Commission as chief data officer.

He will report to Erica Barker, secretary and chief administrative officer at PRC, and will be responsible for the commission’s data management and governance efforts and compliance with the OPEN Government Data Act, PRC said Tuesday.

“With his experience implementing data initiatives and his knowledge of the postal sector, Russ is well-positioned to lead the Commission’s emergent open data efforts, and to support the Commission as it continues to provide transparency and accountability of the postal system,” said PRC Chairman Michael Kubayanda.

Rappel-Schmid most recently served as chief data officer at the State of Alaska and worked on the state’s data governnance plan to facilitate cloud migration efforts.

Prior to this role, he worked at the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General as a member of the data analytics team. He spent two decades in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as an audit manager and aircraft firefighter.

The commission is soliciting public feedback on the beta version of a dashboard that shows data on service performance results for specific postal products and related components. The agency seeks comments on the service performance data dashboard’s functionality, usability, presentation and other features and frequency of desired updates.